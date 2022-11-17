Deutsche Bank AG Has $570.93 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.91% of Pembina Pipeline worth $570,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 11,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.