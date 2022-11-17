Deutsche Bank AG Has $499.68 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $499,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,558. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

