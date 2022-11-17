Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $700,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

