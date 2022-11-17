Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,777,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.