Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Realty Income comprises 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,997. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

