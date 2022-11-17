Denver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 67,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.