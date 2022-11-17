Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,102. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

