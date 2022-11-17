Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

