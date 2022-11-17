Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $690,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 343,167 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

