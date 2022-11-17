Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,960 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 108.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CION Investment by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,346. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

