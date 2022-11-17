Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,468 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.