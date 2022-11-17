DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

