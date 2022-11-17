DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

