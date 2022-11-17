Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DLX opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Deluxe by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

