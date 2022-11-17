Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE DK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 53,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,639. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

