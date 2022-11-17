DeFiChain (DFI) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $248.00 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

