Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defence Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of biological/biosimilar therapeutic drugs for cancer and infectious diseases. Its proprietary platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.