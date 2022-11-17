Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvalent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 175,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,079,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 364,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nuvalent

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.