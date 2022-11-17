DCF Advisers LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Xencor makes up 4.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Xencor worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xencor by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Xencor Stock Down 1.6 %

Xencor Company Profile

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 7,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

