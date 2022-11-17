DCF Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVNC traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

