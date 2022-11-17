DCF Advisers LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,026. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

