DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

GM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 590,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

