DCF Advisers LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. 335,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $213.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.