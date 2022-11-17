DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.32 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.