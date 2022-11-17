DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.32 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

