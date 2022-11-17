DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.17. 799,760 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

