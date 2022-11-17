DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,634. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

