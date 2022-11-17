DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,909 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

