DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $808,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $65.72.

