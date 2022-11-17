DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Articles

