DB Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 648,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

