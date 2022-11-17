Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 3,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.
Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.