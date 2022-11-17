David Gallop Acquires 19,867 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider David Gallop purchased 19,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,867.00 ($13,333.56).

David Gallop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, David Gallop purchased 31,204 shares of Tabcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,799.82 ($19,999.88).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

