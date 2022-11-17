Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 6.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Datadog worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

