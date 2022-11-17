Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.