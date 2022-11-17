Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 43.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after buying an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after buying an additional 434,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.02. 75,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

