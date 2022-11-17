CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 86.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 42,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

NYSE CVS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 365,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

