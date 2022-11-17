cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.59 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $39,571.75 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,558.62 or 0.33330314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

