CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during midday trading on Thursday. CTP has a 52-week low of 13.83 and a 52-week high of 13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of 13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTPVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CTP from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

