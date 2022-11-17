CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 10.7% in October

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 18,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 510,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,552. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,227,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after buying an additional 373,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 76,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 167,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

