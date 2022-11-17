CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 10.7% in October

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 18,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CSX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 510,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,552. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,227,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after buying an additional 373,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 76,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 167,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
