Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $710,112.16 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

