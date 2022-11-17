Critical Comparison: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for InMode and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than InMode.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

54.9% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

InMode has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 40.93% 39.52% 34.40% Helius Medical Technologies -1,741.55% -148.27% -108.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 8.66 $164.97 million $2.07 17.98 Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 16.81 -$18.13 million ($3.55) -0.09

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

