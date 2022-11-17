Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.23. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 4,141 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $109,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 451,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

