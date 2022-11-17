Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRGY stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 475,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,850 shares of company stock worth $109,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 451,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

