Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider John Clayton Rynd Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider John Clayton Rynd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

CRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.