Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider John Clayton Rynd Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider John Clayton Rynd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CRGY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
