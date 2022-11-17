Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CFO Brandi Kendall Buys 2,500 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

