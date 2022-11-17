Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€6.20” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.39) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down €0.49 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.14 ($8.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,077,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 1-year high of €15.55 ($16.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

