Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

