CPR Investments Inc. Takes $854,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.3% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.77. The company had a trading volume of 113,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

