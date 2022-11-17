CPR Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 386,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after acquiring an additional 109,193 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 193.6% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 207.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 48,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.