CPR Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 8.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CPR Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 376,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 342,969 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 433,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.